Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

