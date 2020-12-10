Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 453,475 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Microsoft worth $2,661,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

