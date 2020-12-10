MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,751,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $158.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.