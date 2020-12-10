Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) Shares Gap Up to $1,414.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,414.00, but opened at $1,470.00. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) shares last traded at $1,404.00, with a volume of 9,981 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,310.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,238.45. The stock has a market cap of £643.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In related news, insider Jen Tippin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, with a total value of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.