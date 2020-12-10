New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 448,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 554,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 42.01 and a current ratio of 42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYMT. BidaskClub cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

