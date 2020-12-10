NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NorthWestern by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,830 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,990 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 595,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.