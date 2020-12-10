Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

