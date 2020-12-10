Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $29.20 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,786 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

