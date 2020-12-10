Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,156 shares of company stock valued at $344,880. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

