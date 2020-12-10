People s United Financial Inc. Has $118.62 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.