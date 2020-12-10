PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of PGT Innovations worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,717,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

