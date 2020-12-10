Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.30. Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 5,547,014 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £19.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66.

In other news, insider Paul Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Insiders have acquired 3,900,000 shares of company stock worth $5,800,000 over the last 90 days.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

