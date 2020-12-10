Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

RTLR stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

