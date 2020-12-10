Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $8.86

Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $8.52. Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 389,898 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £90.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

About Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

