Scott Welch Sells 14,572 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.79 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $167.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Five9 by 55.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Five9 by 155.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.01.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

