Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,867 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,048,000 after acquiring an additional 740,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 433,002 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,921,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 320,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

