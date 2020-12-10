Sei Investments Co. Sells 171,459 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171,459 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Limelight Networks worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 133,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 971,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

In other news, Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,264 shares of company stock worth $978,360. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.90 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

