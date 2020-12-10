Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 504,004 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 118,730 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

