SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mechel PAO stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Mechel PAO has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.