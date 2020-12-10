SG Americas Securities LLC Has $67,000 Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,092 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $112,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $523.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

