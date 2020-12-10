SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 90.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,373 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,812,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 426,185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,872,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 289,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,168 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,584,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $983.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

