SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,194 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,498 shares of company stock worth $713,401. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.