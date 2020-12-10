SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108,465 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SLM were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SLM by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,064,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,635,000 after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after buying an additional 5,450,574 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $18,388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,173,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 978,513 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of SLM opened at $11.51 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

