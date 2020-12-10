Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.21. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 1,056,089 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4161265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

