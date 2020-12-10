Srs Investment Management, Llc Acquires 57,310 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 60,448 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $2,369,561.60.

On Friday, November 20th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $1,739,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 79,907 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $2,819,118.96.

On Friday, September 11th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 101,665 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 109,715 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $3,762,127.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

