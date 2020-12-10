State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,765 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.02% of Encore Wire worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 9.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Encore Wire by 737.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

