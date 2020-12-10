State Street Corp Decreases Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.28% of Employers worth $28,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 22.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kroner acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EIG opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

