State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.92% of US Ecology worth $30,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $35.55 on Thursday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

