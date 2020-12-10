State Street Corp Has $28.98 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.09% of Cohen & Steers worth $28,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 52.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

