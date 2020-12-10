State Street Corp Has $29.25 Million Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.92% of Standard Motor Products worth $29,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,937,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,821 shares of company stock worth $1,055,491. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. ValuEngine lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.