State Street Corp Has $29.96 Million Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 608,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.47% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $76,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

