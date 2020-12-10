State Street Corp Has $32.80 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $32,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,038.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $998.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $965.31. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,701.92, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,047.97.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

