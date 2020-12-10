State Street Corp Lowers Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 799,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CEVA were worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CEVA by 467.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CEVA by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 41,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $862.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,875.00 and a beta of 1.17.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

