State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,738 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $32,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

TUP stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -199.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

