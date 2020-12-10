State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.81% of Calavo Growers worth $32,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Calavo Growers by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.