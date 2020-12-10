State Street Corp Purchases 781,402 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.93% of Viking Therapeutics worth $29,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKTX opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $436.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

