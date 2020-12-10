State Street Corp Sells 16,131 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State Street Corp lessened its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AZZ were worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 358.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,629 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,856,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 66.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 390,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 138.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 123,791 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. AZZ’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

