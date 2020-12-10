State Street Corp Sells 293,278 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 293,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $32,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNDA. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

