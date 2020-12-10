State Street Corp Sells 9,088 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.26% of Kadant worth $28,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kadant by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $257,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KAI opened at $138.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

