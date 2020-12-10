Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 508.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of STC opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

