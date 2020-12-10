Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $288,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

