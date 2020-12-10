Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.