Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.94% of Tennant worth $32,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter worth $417,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 30.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of TNC opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $438,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,394,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,090.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.