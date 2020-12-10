Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGH opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

