The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Shares Gap Down to $221.00

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $221.00, but opened at $211.00. The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 156,638 shares changing hands.

GYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

Get The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.52. The company has a market capitalization of £356.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53.

In other news, insider Penny Hughes purchased 2,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £3,975.58 ($5,194.12). Also, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.