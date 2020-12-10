The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,030 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 43,103 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 226,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 68,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.