The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Domo worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domo by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 712.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 475,495 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

DOMO stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

