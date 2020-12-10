The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ePlus were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth about $216,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 313.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,526.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

PLUS opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

