The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 113,971 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,221,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

