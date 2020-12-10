The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 42.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Phreesia by 24.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after buying an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $138,652.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,408 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

